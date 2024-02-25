Zelenskyy on negotiating with Putin: We will offer him platform where he can admit his defeat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he thinks that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot result in true peace, but he believes Putin will acknowledge his mistake and his defeat.

Source: President Zelenskyy during the press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 event

Details: An ABC News journalist asked Zelenskyy whether Ukraine will lose this war and whether now is not the time to negotiate with Putin, given that Ukraine does not currently have enough weapons to win, and the US faces an uncertain presidential election in the coming autumn.

Zelenskyy replied: "Can you talk to a deaf person? Can you talk to someone who kills their opposition?"

Following these remarks, Zelenskyy noted that the journalist who asked the question was not listening to his reply and encouraged him to put on his headset; Zelenskyy remarked that the journalist should be interested in his answer, not just the question.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This question is both legal and political. We will offer a platform where [Putin] will be able to concede that he lost this war and that it was a big mistake, something that’s a small mistake for him but a real tragedy for us and for the entire democratic world. There has to be justice in this question.

Will Ukraine lose this war? I’m convinced that it won’t. 24 February 2022 was the most difficult day. We don’t have the option of not winning. We don’t have the option of losing. Because what will happen if Ukraine loses? If it loses, we won’t exist. So this outcome of the fight for our lives definitely doesn’t work for us.

Whether Ukraine loses, whether we will struggle a lot, and whether there will be a lot of victims depends on you, on our partners, on the Western world. If we are strong, if we have weapons, we will not lose this war, we will win."

Details: Zelenskyy said that "Putin’s retreats, his daily retreats, will definitely affect his people, and then he will have to consider internal security".

Zelenskyy also mentioned that Putin often talks about plans that extend to 2030.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "That’s your answer when it comes to his actions. He sees himself [in power] until 2030. And we would like to be done with him sooner."

