Zelenskyy on negotiations with Russia: words are not enough, Putin does not want war to end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that Ukraine has so far refused to negotiate with the Russian leader, because Vladimir Putin's statements about the desire for peace are not sincere.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote: "They [Russians - ed.] don't want this war to be finished. Now, before having any fatigue, everyone has to understand that it is only the Kremlin and only one person – the head of the Russian Federation – who is not tired of the war. He [Putin - ed.] might be tired of life in principle, because of his age, but he is definitely not tired of the war.

Now, this person and the Russian political and military leadership need a pause…"

Details: Zelenskyy said that Russia may feel the impact of sanctions and fear the dissatisfaction in their society, but it continues to disregard generally accepted principles of territorial integrity and human rights and freedoms.

The president noted that Putin's proposal did not seek to put an end to the war; and it was too early for the world to feel fatigued of this war.

Quote: "When Russia truly wants peace, we will definitely feel it and see it. But, you know, you can't wish for peace with words alone – words are not enough. Stop the war, withdraw from our territory, stop killing people, start reimbursing the damages inflicted on our country. Criminals must be prosecuted. So, words are not enough."

Details: Zelenskyy made it clear that he was firm in his intention not to negotiate with Putin. He emphasised that starting from 24 February, Putin has not offered Ukraine anything other than ultimatums.

Russia has also ignored warnings that negotiations would become impossible if Russia held sham referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine, the president said.

Previously: The media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s new stance that peace talks with Russia can begin with Vladimir Putin in power was directly due to soft nudging by the Biden administration.

Some American and Western officials are reported to increasingly believe that neither Ukraine nor Russia will be able to achieve their stated goals in the war, so negotiations are necessary.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly mentioned the conditions to start negotiations with Russia, including Ukraine taking back all of its territories within its international borders defined in 1991.

