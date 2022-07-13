Zelenskyy on North Koreas recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics: No further comment required

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read
In this article:
  Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

ALONA MAZURENKO WEDNESDAY, 13 JULY 2022, 22:29

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that North Korea’s "recognition" of the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts does not even require a response, because it is so obvious which way Ukraine is heading and which way the occupiers are going.

Source: Zelenskyy's video address

Quote: "I took part in the Asian Leadership Conference, which takes place every year in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea. It’s one of those platforms that attracts the attention of the entire region. And it is important for Ukraine that our interests and values are heard and perceived in all parts of the world, especially in the leading countries of Asia. I thanked them for their support and called for more active opposition to Russia’s terror tactics.

And what a cruel irony: today the representatives of the occupation structures in Donetsk announced that they have been, as they put it, recognised by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Of course, we will respond very robustly at all levels. But this is the sort of news that needs no further comment. Everything is obvious. Which path we are taking and what the occupiers might lead to."

Reminder:  

  • On 13 July, Denis Pushilin, the leader of the militants in Donetsk Oblast, announced that North Korea had recognised the "statehood" of the occupied regions of the Ukrainian oblast.

  • Ukraine is breaking off diplomatic relations with North Korea in response to its recognition of the so-called "independence" of the occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

  • On 12 June, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed full support for Russia in accomplishing the alleged "just cause of defending dignity and security".

  • The Kremlin puppets can already boast of being "recognised" by Russia, Syria, and Ossetia and Abkhazia, the unrecognised quasi-formations on the territory of Georgia.

  • Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with Syria in response to its "recognition" of the temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

