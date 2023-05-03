Zelenskyy: We did not attack Putin – that's for the tribunal to do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine is at war on its own territory and is defending itself against the aggressor, Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Northern European countries in Helsinki, answering questions from the press

Quote: "We are not attacking either Putin or Moscow; we are fighting on our own territory, defending our villages and towns. We don't even have enough weapons to do that... That's why we didn't attack Putin; we'll leave that to the [international – ed.] tribunal."

Details: Zelensky stressed that Russia has had no victories at the front; Putin can no longer motivate Russian society and send soldiers to war for no reason, so it is in his interest to accuse Ukraine of committing some "crimes".

Quote: "He needs to do something drastic: either 'assassination attempts', drones, or some 'geese that bombed them'. They will come up with something or other every day. But the solution is simple: no need to intimidate anyone, no need to use weapons; you need to leave our territory."

Background:

The Kremlin press service said that Ukrainian drones had "attempted to strike" at the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the night of 3 May. The Kremlin called the so-called attack a "planned terrorist action" and an "assassination attempt on the Russian president".

Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that Ukraine has no information about last night’s attack on the Kremlin. What happened in Moscow, he said, was clearly a Russian escalation of the situation before 9 May.

The United States said it is gathering evidence about the incident involving the drone which Russia is claiming attacked the Kremlin.

