Zelenskyy: Number of invincibility centres has to be sufficient

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he has instructed officials to increase the number of repair teams in order to provide people with electricity as soon as possible.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 29 November

Details: Zelenskyy held a meeting on dealing with the aftermath of severe weather in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts, which was attended by regional leaders and representatives of the city authorities of Odesa.

Quote: "I instructed to increase the number of repair teams and equipment to provide people with electricity as soon as possible. If necessary, the forces of the State Emergency Service and energy services from other regions where there were no such problems with severe weather will be involved. It is very important that the number of invincibility centres in all oblasts is sufficient for any emergency situation involving either weather or security issues [invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts -ed.]."

Regarding the heat supply in Odesa. There is a willingness of the regional authorities to help the city with everything it needs to restore the boiler house, which was damaged due to extreme weather."

