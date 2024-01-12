Zelenskyy offers to financially support DeSantis in retirement for U.S. support for UA retirees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered to personally assist Florida governor and U.S. Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis, who complained that American taxpayers' money was going towards pensions for Ukrainians, during press conference on Jan. 11.

“When DeSantis retires, and we have won this war, I will personally help him financially with gratitude for the U.S.'s help for our pensioners,” said Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy attributed DeSantis’ comments to his young age.

“He probably does not understand what it means to support pensioners during a war,” said Zelenskyy.

He added that DeSantis may still change his position.

Zelenskyy criticized opponents of funding Ukraine, who claim that “we are together defending common values and democracy,” but refuse to help.

Ron DeSantis is known for making inflammatory statements about Ukraine.

He said in September 2023 that he opposes Ukraine's entry into NATO, as it supposedly does not align with the interests of the States.

DeSantis believes that helping Ukraine battle Russia’s aggressive war of conquest and occupation “is not in the interests of the United States,” calling it simply a “territorial dispute” in an interview with Fox News.

DeSantis also opposed providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with F-16s and long-range missiles.

After receiving criticism, the politician stated that Russia “had no right” to carry out its full-scale invasion of Ukraine or to capture Crimea in 2014, “and will not win this war.”



