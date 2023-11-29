Zelenskyy’s office denies conflict with Zaluzhnyi

Advisor to the Chairman of the OP Mykhailo Podolyak

There is no conflict between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, with both top officials remaining in daily communication, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 29.

Read also: No conflict between president and General Zaluzhnyi, says Zelenskyy aide

"There is no conflict within the chain of command between the Commander-in-Chief [Zaluzhnyi] and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief [Zelenskyy], none whatsoever," Podolyak asserted.

He explained that according to the command hierarchy, Zaluzhnyi is subordinate to Zelenskyy, and thus, they directly communicate every day.

Podolyak also commented on statements by MP Mariana Bezuhla, who called for Zaluzhnyi to "resign" due to his apparent lack of a war plan for 2024. Her statement carried additional weight as she represents the ruling Servant of the People political party.

The presidential adviser stressed that her words are not "official statements of the President's Office or the president personally." While Ukrainian MPs can voice whatever opinions they have, the parliament cannot make decisions on the removal of military personnel, Podolyak added.

In November, talks of a "conflict" between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi reemerged in Ukraine, particularly after two high-profile articles by Time Magazine and The Economist and a series of unrelated events.

Read also: Russian Minister suggests possibility of direct military conflict with NATO

At the beginning of the month, Zaluzhnyi, in a series of pieces for The Economist, stated that the war is moving into a grueling positional phase for Ukraine. Following this, the President's Office made several statements containing veiled rebuttals to the general.

Read also: Defense Minister Umerov refutes rumors of attempting to sack Zaluzhnyi

The Ukrainian Center for Counteracting Disinformation claimed that Russians have launched a campaign to discredit Zaluzhnyi, trying to convince Ukrainians of a "rift between the government and the military."

Read also: Western officials: Russia-Ukraine war could last five more years — the Economist

The President's Office has repeatedly dismissed rumors about the supposed conflict.

On Nov. 28, The Economist, citing an unnamed source in the Ukrainian government, reported on the deteriorating relationship between the president and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine