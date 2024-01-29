Zelenskyy’s office denies sacking Zaluzhnyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not fire Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters on Jan. 29.

Nikiforov made the comment after several Ukrainian news outlets and foreign journalists reported sources telling them that Zaluzhnyi was dismissed.

"There's nothing to discuss here," public broadcaster Suspilne quotes Nykyforov.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy did not comment on media reports suggesting that Zaluzhnyi was fired.

NV’s source in the parliamentary Defense Committee could not confirm the reports about Zaluzhnyi’s resignation but noted that "they [the President’s Office] were planning changes in the entire lineup of the security and defense forces leadership."

Another source told Ukrainska Pravda that Zaluzhnyi was offered an ambassadorial posting—an offer he reportedly refused.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry also denied rumors of Zaluzhnyi’s sacking.

