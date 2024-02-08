Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi from position of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Valerii Zaluzhnyi from his position as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Source: presidential decrees No. 59/2024, No. 60/2024

Quote: "To dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi from the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

By another decree, Zelenskyy appointed Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

