Zelenskyy: All officials were supposed to set the moral bar high during war, but this is not happening

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that all public officials should set a moral bar high enough during the war, but unfortunately, this is not happening.

Source: press conference of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "As for MPs... they should do their job. They should be moral authorities. Unfortunately, this is not happening...

There is a percentage of people who vote, who work... They voted for many reforms that will open up $50 billion in aid for Ukraine."

"He (an MP – ed.) is no different from a businessman who sets off fireworks on his birthday when the military is at war. I do not divide these people [into categories]. I believe that, yes, all public figures should be a moral example. Unfortunately, there is no such thing. I cannot dismiss them, because then there will be elections, and elections cannot be held during the war."

"I did my best to ensure that these MPs, whoever they are, voted for all anti-corruption laws so that anti-corruption activists would come to these MPs. But this is happening and no one will stop it."

