Zelenskyy open to peace talks with Putin, says Russia is 'playing' a game of ball

NextShark

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced on Wednesday that the government had signed a security agreement with China the day before, raising concerns among Western nations. Sogavare emphasized to the National Parliament of Solomon Islands that the agreement would “not adversely impact or undermine the peace and harmony” of the region. On Monday morning, the White House announced in a press briefing that the Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell would be leading a delegation of U.S. government officials later in the week to the Solomon Islands, as well as Fiji and Papua New Guinea.