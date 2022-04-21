Zelenskyy open to peace talks with Putin, says Russia is 'playing' a game of ball
The Kremlin said Russia gave Ukraine demands as part of peace talks. Zelensky said he's open to talks with Vladimir Putin but disputed those reports.
AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said any peace talks over Ukraine are likely to fail, as he compared holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiating with a crocodile. Johnson said dealing with Putin was like "a crocodile when it's got your leg in its jaws" and said it was vital that the West continues arming Ukraine. The prime minister was speaking as he headed to India, where he will encourage his counterpart Narendra Modi to end its neutrality over the war in Ukraine.
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said Western countries have a "moral duty" to share weapons with Ukraine.
Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia, a leading member of the parliament in Kyiv told European lawmakers on Wednesday, calling on the Red Cross to establish contact with those missing. "Half a million of Ukrainian citizens were deported from Ukraine to the Russian Federation without agreement from their side," said Mykyta Poturayev, the head of the Ukrainian parliament's humanitarian committee. Reuters could not independently verify the figure given by Poturayev, who did not give details or supporting evidence.
Western countries are thinking about how to help Ukraine "fight tonight" and be "even better and pricklier" in the future, a European official said.
"As momentous as Russia's invasion of Ukraine is, the most strategically important event in recent weeks was the global economic war between Russia and the U.S. and its allies. Russia, however, has been preparing to confront the West and challenge the Western socio-economic model for a long time," Antonia Colibasanu writes.
The Russian defence ministry has proposed that relatives of soldiers killed in Ukraine should have to apply to military rather than civilian authorities for compensation payments, imposing an extra level of secrecy around its war losses. Russia already classifies military deaths as state secrets even in times of peace and has not updated its official casualty figures in Ukraine for nearly four weeks. In its proposal, the defence ministry asked that the benefits paid to the families of fallen soldiers no longer be overseen by civilian officials but handled by enlistment offices instead.
The Biden administration has sidelined Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which has dragged the US relationship with Saudi Arabia to a new low.