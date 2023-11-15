Zelenskyy opposes "frozen" war: it needs to end

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine cannot afford a "frozen conflict" with a stalemate, and for this reason it must end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with African journalists on 15 November in Kyiv, as reported by Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "If this is a stalemate and a frozen conflict, we must honestly say that our children will be at war. Or our grandchildren will be at war. We have already lost too many people. Do we want to live like this, knowing that we will be raising children who will inevitably go to war?

A stalemate is a temporary weakness. If we want to end the war, we must end it."

Details: The president believes there are various ways it could end, but end it must, and "evil must suffer".

Zelenskyy explained that by the end of the war, he means a situation in which Russia starts respecting Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the UN Charter and withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory.

Quote: "Yes, that is not the restoration of justice because something has to be done about what they've done here. It won't solve all the problems, but it will be the end of the war."

Background: Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, wrote in an article for The Economist that the war with Russia is moving to a new stage of trench warfare, with static and attritional fighting.

