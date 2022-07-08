Zelenskyy outlined conditions for the cessation of hostilities by years end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Volodymyr Zelensky
    Volodymyr Zelensky
    Sixth and current President of Ukraine

ROMAN PETRENKO – Friday, 8 July 2022, 13:41

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that, under certain conditions, military action with Russia may end by the end of 2022. These include unity among Ukrainians, powerful weapons and luck.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If our country stays united, as it is now, if the powerful weapons from our partners will be coming to us on time, and if good luck and God are on our side, we can achieve a lot of things by the end of the year.

I am sure we can stop the military part, at least, of this war.

Because if we are strong, as I said, we can come to the point where Russia will have to sit down for negotiations."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Russia will see the world united around Ukraine. It depends on the strength of Ukraine and certain victories in certain areas or operations.

Reminder: Zelenskyy said that the weapons Ukraine received from Western partners have at last been successfully deployed on the front line: the defenders inflicted palpable damage on the occupiers’ military warehouses and important logistical centres.

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon official warns that China is acquiring new weapons five times faster than US

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt says China is getting new weapons “five to six times” faster than the U.S. in speech about challenges the defense industry faces.

  • A Russian soldier in Ukraine confesses: 'Mom, I think I'm going crazy'

    A Ukrainian filmmaker records the voices of war. She listens to Ukrainians and Russians in collecting a haunting oral history of the conflict.

  • Russia sticks US, UK embassies with 'unrecognized' addresses

    Moscow has taken a page out of Washington’s playbook to troll both the U.S. and the U.K. by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized their independence in February just before sending in troops to “liberate” them from Ukraine. The U.S. and Britain have not recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics,” but Moscow officials said they will at least have to recognize the new addresses if they want to receive their mail.

  • UPDATE 5-Russia's Lavrov walks out of G20 as West denounces Ukraine war

    G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine on Friday, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on food security and energy dominated the closed-door gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali, which ended with no joint statement, and no announcements of any agreements being reached.

  • NASA issues rare statement after ISS cosmonauts display pro-Russian separatist flag

    NASA' called the Russian move "inconsistent" with the space station's aim to advance science and technology for peaceful purposes.

  • US to send more HIMARS precision rockets to Ukraine

    “If the Russians think they can outlast the Ukrainians, they need to rethink that," a senior defense official said Friday.

  • Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

    A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

  • Reznikov names 3 scenarios for the end of the war

    ALONA MAZURENKO - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 16:24 Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has named three possible scenarios for the end of the war with Russia, including the collapse of the Russian Federation, Ukraine's victory on the battlefield, and another alleged "gesture of good will by the Russian Federation".

  • U.S. Treasury to end 1979 treaty with global minimum tax holdout Hungary

    The U.S. Treasury on Friday said it was moving to terminate a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary in the wake of Budapest's decision to block the European Union's implementation of a new, 15% global minimum tax. A Treasury spokesperson said that since Hungary lowered its corporate tax rate to 9% - less than half the 21% U.S. rate - the benefits of the tax treaty unilaterally benefit Hungary and no longer benefit the United States.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian stronghold in the south Pivden [South] Operational Command

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 05:09 Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south have killed 12 Russians and destroyed a tank and a Msta-B howitzer, as well as hitting a Russian stronghold. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command Details: It has been reported that Ukrainian air force pilots struck a stronghold, a concentration of Russian forces and their equipment in the area of ​​Davydov Brod and Pravdyne three times using pairs of helicopters.

  • General Zaluzhny proves best choice for Armed Forces, president and nation

    “A small mistake” – this is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained his recent disagreement with the country’s army leadership. It’s the first disagreement to draw public attention since not even Feb. 24, when the Russian army invaded, but since July 27 of last year, when Valeriy Zaluzhny, now a general, was appointed a commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Putin threatens Ukraine to agree to terms, or else the worst is yet to come

    With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.

  • More Russian men look to avoid military service

    STORY: Danila Davydov said he left Russia within weeks of the Kremlin sending troops into Ukraine because he feared having to fight in a war he doesn't support.The 22-year-old left St. Petersburg and is now working in Kazakhstan."We feared President Putin would declare a mobilization and then everyone, young and old, would be called up to the army. I absolutely didn't want to go and fight."Davydov is among what some lawyers and rights advocates say is an increased number of young Russian men looking to avoid the country's mandatory military service since the conflict with Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", started in late February.That is despite the risk of facing fines or up to two years in prison.In Russia, military service is mandatory for young men aged 18 to 27. Reuters spoke to seven men seeking to avoid signing up."At first I avoided the military commission but, in the end, they kept getting hold of me. I turned to lawyers and, with their help, I managed to put off the moment when they'd take me into the army indefinitely."The Kremlin referred questions about draft avoidance to the defense ministry, which did not respond to a request for comment.Ukraine and its Western backers see Moscow's actions, currently focused on taking territory in eastern Ukraine, as an imperial-style land-grab.Russian President Vladimir Putin is betting on a huge professional army that the West says has sustained significant losses in the war.If the army cannot recruit enough contract soldiers, Putin's options would include using conscripts, mobilizing Russian society or scaling back his ambition.Although Putin has repeatedly said conscripts should not fight the Ukraine conflict, the defense ministry in early March said some already had.There are also signs that Russia is looking for more men to fight.In May, Putin signed a law that removed the upper age limit of 40 for people wanting to enlist in the Russian military.

  • Ukrainian troops dig in at new front line in bid to stop Russian advance

    As artillery fire booms nearby, Dmytro looks up and listens. "That's ours," notes the 28-year-old, deputy commander of his infantry unit, perched on the edge of a deep earth bunker covered with logs and sandbags near the road to the frontline town of Siversk in eastern Ukraine. Light machine guns are at the ready atop an embankment, as the unit, which recently pulled back from the now-occupied city of Lysychansk, prepares to defend a new frontline in the fight for the Donbas.

  • Largest number of ‘Kadyrovites’ killed in Severodonetsk, says local governor

    Many of the so-called "Kadyrovites", elite soldiers of Rosgvardiya died in the battle for Severodonetsk, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday told Popular Politics YouTube channel on July 7.

  • Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich hired lawyers costing up to $1,500 an hour, days after a US warrant to seize his private jets

    The DOJ said Roman Abramovich's two jets, collectively worth $410 million, had violated export controls by flying to Russia.

  • Russia vetoes 12-month extension of U.N. aid into Syria from Turkey

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Russia on Friday vetoed a bid to extend U.N. Security Council approval for 12 months of U.N. aid deliveries to some 4 million people in opposition-controlled northwest Syria from Turkey. The resolution, drafted by Ireland and Norway, received 13 votes in favor, while China abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France to be adopted.

  • On day 134 of the war, Putin decides to "intimidate" Ukraine: "Were only just getting started"

    ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 20:25 Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unleashed the war on Ukraine, has said that Russia is "only just getting started". Source: pro-Kremlin media outlet RIA Novosti Direct quote: "Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield.

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe assassination: Who is suspect Tetsuya Yamagami?

    More details are emerging Friday about Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect accused of shooting and killing former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a speech in Nara.

  • Putin says Ukraine is heading for 'tragedy,' Kramatorsk city prepares its defence

    KYIV/KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of decades of aggression towards Moscow and warned that if it wanted to attempt to beat Russia on the battlefield it was welcome to try, but this would bring tragedy for Ukraine. His remarks came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov prepared for a closed-door foreign ministers' meeting at a G20 gathering in Indonesia on Friday - the first time Putin's top diplomat will come face-to-face with the most vocal opponents of the invasion of Ukraine since it began in February. Russian shells fell in eastern Ukraine ahead of an expected new offensive, while three were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, authorities said.