Zelenskyy outlined conditions for the cessation of hostilities by years end

ROMAN PETRENKO – Friday, 8 July 2022, 13:41

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that, under certain conditions, military action with Russia may end by the end of 2022. These include unity among Ukrainians, powerful weapons and luck.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN

Quote from Zelenskyy: "If our country stays united, as it is now, if the powerful weapons from our partners will be coming to us on time, and if good luck and God are on our side, we can achieve a lot of things by the end of the year.

I am sure we can stop the military part, at least, of this war.

Because if we are strong, as I said, we can come to the point where Russia will have to sit down for negotiations."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, Russia will see the world united around Ukraine. It depends on the strength of Ukraine and certain victories in certain areas or operations.

Reminder: Zelenskyy said that the weapons Ukraine received from Western partners have at last been successfully deployed on the front line: the defenders inflicted palpable damage on the occupiers’ military warehouses and important logistical centres.