Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's foreign policy goals for upcoming year

On the occasion of Diplomatic Service of Ukraine Day [22 December], President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainian diplomats and outlined the country's foreign policy goals for the coming year.

Source: the President’s Office, citing an excerpt from the president's address, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that his priorities include efforts to strengthen defence support for Ukraine.

"We need more weapons, as we have no intention of surrendering. Ukraine will prevail," the president said.

Furthermore, active cooperation with the European Union should be pursued, particularly in developing the negotiation framework and starting full integration with the EU in all areas.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of fully engaging each defence coalition within the Ramstein format and other platforms that enhance Ukrainian military capabilities and the state's resilience.

In addition, Zelenskyy said sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine should be further extended.

Zelenskyy also pointed out the significance of cooperating with Ukraine’s partners to trace, freeze and confiscate Russian assets in favour of Ukraine.

"It is only fair that assets belonging to the aggressor state should serve as a means of protection against the invading power, and your task is to secure the world's willingness to support such efforts. This has been the case during all these months, these 12 powerful [sanctions] packages," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The president focused on developing and increasing the number of long-term support programmes for Ukraine as one of the pillars of the country's stability in times of war.

Zelenskyy also drew attention to developing domestic defence production. "Each of you who can help Ukraine increase the output of weapons, ammunition, equipment, air defence in Ukraine or relevant cooperation with partners should do so," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president highlighted the urgency of ensuring the continuation of seaborne exports, implementing the humanitarian programme Grain from Ukraine, and promoting cooperation with Latin America, Africa, and Arab and Asian nations.

The president stressed that efforts should be made at various levels to promote Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration. "With regard to NATO, the issue is not simple. We need a key to the decision on the Alliance for Ukraine. And this key should not only be sought in high political offices. We need to convince societies, just as we were able to do at the very beginning of the war, to unite around Ukraine. We must win people's hearts," he stressed.

Ukraine's representatives should also pay the utmost attention to the work on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, Zelenskyy said.

"And, of course, Ukrainian diplomacy must continue to be a reliable defender for Ukrainian citizens around the globe, wherever Ukrainians are. Our people must be confident that Ukraine will be there to help. Always," the president underscored.

Background: On 14 December, the European Council approved the decision to start accession negotiations with Ukraine. This means that relations between Ukraine and the EU have reached a new level.

