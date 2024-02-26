Zelenskyy participates in summit of leaders assembled by Macron to support Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, participated in an informal summit of about 20 states on 26 February. The summit was organised by Emmanuel Macron, President of France, to search for ways to support Ukraine further.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the main topic on the agenda was "everything that strengthens us in Europe, our resilience and capabilities".

Quote: "Of course, our arsenals, our ability to produce weapons, the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and the continuity of support."

Zelenskyy did not specify the details of discussions at the summit in Paris but stressed the need for Europe to unite for the sake of protection from Russian aggression.

"Because each of Russia's losses and each of Russia's defeats teaches Russia and any other enemy of Europe and the free world at large that aggression does not and cannot yield results. Cooperation and determination are the two answers that everyone should give to the question of ending the war and bringing peace closer," the President added.

Background:

Reportedly, about twenty heads of state and government, mostly from Europe, gathered in Paris on Monday at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to push for support for Ukraine.

Even though new announcements of aid for Ukraine are not planned, the participants sought ways to "act better and more decisively" amid Kyiv’s statement that half of the promised armament is supplied with a delay.

Support UP or become our patron!