Zelenskyy: We work with partners on robust solutions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine is planning to produce more weapons next year and also announced strong solutions for Ukraine together with its partners.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 30 December

Quote: "We are planning to produce more weapons in the coming year. We already have a clear schedule for our international work in January. We are collaborating with our partners on solutions that every Ukrainian soldier, our entire nation and our state needs. And these solutions will be robust."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that "despite everything that will happen in other countries, despite any political changes and moods, we need sufficient capacity to do what we need to do to achieve our goals."

The president noted that next year will see many global decisions.

"Ukraine must be able to influence them and achieve its goals. We will fight for our influence, for justice for Ukraine, and I am grateful to all the leaders who have been helping us, who have been with us since 24 February and will be with us in 2024," Zelenskyy stressed.

Support UP or become our patron!