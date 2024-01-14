Zelenskyy on Peace Formula meeting in Davos: We reduce confidence of murderers

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that, through the work of Ukraine and its partners, Russia is becoming less confident in its ability to use terror to impose a "predatory world order".

Source: President's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that the advisers to state leaders convened a meeting on Ukraine’s Peace Formula for the fourth time on Sunday in Switzerland. He emphasised that more people attend these kinds of meetings with each one that follows. In particular, more than 80 states and international organisations were represented at the meeting, including the states of Latin America, Africa, Asia, Oceania.

Quote: "I am grateful to every leader and every country that takes part in this joint work of ours and confirms by their participation that the rules-based world order must be restored – for everyone on earth, without exception.

The rulers of Russia think that with violence and terror, with their lies and cruelty, they can impose some other, predatory world order – a world order without rules, without any security guarantees.

It is precisely their confidence – the confidence of murderers – that we are now collectively reducing. With each meeting – for the sake of normal international law. By constantly expanding our international work to new regions and new states. Through new agreements for the sake of greater security. Ukrainian initiatives are gradually becoming global initiatives. I am grateful to everyone who helps us with this."

Earlier: On 14 January, the fourth meeting of national security advisers on the Ukrainian Peace Formula took place in Davos, Switzerland.

