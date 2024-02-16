Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the events surrounding the death of Alexei Navalny in Russia merely confirm that Vladimir Putin is a murderer, and that those who vote for him need to understand that they are electing a murderer.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 February in Paris, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We can see that a murderer is running for election. People who vote for him need to understand that they are voting for a murderer and electing a president who is a murderer.

People who have economic ties with this man today need to be aware that whatever their level of leadership, they are making blood money because they are entering into contracts with a murderer."

Zelenskyy also stated that any leaders who congratulate Putin on his election need to be aware that they have legitimised a murderer.

Support UP or become our patron!