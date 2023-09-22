WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted Thursday as he concluded a visit to Washington that his country's military would reclaim the city of Bakhmut.

The eastern Ukrainian city fell to Russia in May. Ukraine has been fighting hard as part of its counteroffensive to get it back.

Zelenskyy told the editors of American media on Thursday, "We will de-occupy Bakhmut."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the National Archives building on September 21, 2023.

"We can't stop during the winter," he said. "My answer is we will do everything not to stop during difficult days in Autumn with not good weather, and in winter."

As Kyiv sought to demonstrate it was making progress against Russian forces, it said this week that it had retaken two villages south of Bakhmut.

The Ukrainian leader said during the media roundtable that he believes Ukraine can reclaim two additional cities with its counteroffensive. He did not specify which Russian-occupied cities in Ukraine he plans to target next.

"I think that we will de-occupy two more cities. I will not tell you what cities, sorry," Zelenskyy said. "And so we have the plan. Very, very comprehensive plan."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zelenskyy pledges as he leaves Washington: 'We will de-occupy Bakhmut'