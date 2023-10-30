Zelenskyy points out indicators of Putin's strategic weakness

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that first Prigozhin's rebellion, and then the antisemitic rally in Makhachkala are clear indicators that the Putin’s regime is strategically unable to wage war against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy evening address

Quote: "They have mobilised all their forces to try not to lose what they seized in Ukraine, but in doing so, they have contaminated their own territory with such a level of hatred and degradation that, for the second time this year, Russia is losing control over events. We see that mutineers are heading to Moscow, and no one is stopping them. We see that the power vertical in Dagestan is evaporating, leading to a real upheaval. These are all signals that Russia can, for now, sustain military operations and increase pressure on the frontlines in some places, but is unable to withstand this confrontation strategically."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that it is important for Ukraine and its Western partners to be strong and united at this time, as well as to do everything "possible and impossible" to survive this war.

Background:

On Sunday, 29 October, anti-Semitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) and tried to board a jet that had arrived from Tel Aviv, looking specifically for Jewish people.

After the video of the storming of the Makhachkala airport in search of Jews appeared online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian antisemitism and hatred of other nations were systemic and deep-rooted.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the influence of Ukraine and agents of "Western special services" is what caused the unrest in Makhachkala on 29 October.

