Zelenskyy and Poland's new PM conduct first phone conversation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Donald Tusk, the new Prime Minister of Poland, have held their first telephone conversation.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), cited by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the conversation took place while he was on a visit in Norway.

While in Oslo, I had a call with Poland’s Prime Minister @DonaldTusk. I congratulated my friend on his appointment and the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral relations.



As the #EUCO summit approaches, we discussed its upcoming decisions that will bring the entire… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 13, 2023

The President reported that he had congratulated Tusk on his appointment and "the beginning of a new chapter" in bilateral relations between Ukraine and Poland.

Quote: "As the European Council summit approaches, we discussed its upcoming decisions that will bring the entire European community together. I heard words of genuine support. We are stronger when we are together – Ukraine and Poland.

I am confident that, with the new government in Poland, we will expedite the resolution of all outstanding issues in our relations in a mutually beneficial manner."

Zeenskyy added that he had agreed with Tusk on a schedule for further contacts and invited him to visit Ukraine at his earliest convenience.

Background:

The Ukrainian side has invited Tusk to Kyiv and it wants the visit to take place as soon as possible.

On 13 December, Tusk’s government was sworn in at the Presidential Palace and officially started its work. Almost right away after that, Tusk went to Brussels to participate in the EU summit.

His first meeting with Zelenskyy may be held on the morning of 14 December.

