Zelenskyy on Polish border blockade: If situation is not resolved, Ukraine will have to defend its business

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine is focused on resolving the issue of lifting the blockade at the Polish border, but if this cannot be achieved, the authorities will defend Ukrainian businesses.

Source: Zelenskyy during a press conference following the Ukraine.Year 2024 conference

Quote: "Ukraine needs to be supported now. We have a working relationship with [Polish Prime Minister Donald] Tusk and we have had meetings. I recently met with [Polish President Andrzej] Duda as well. And with Ursula von der Leyen [President of the European Commission].

I have been saying that this is a political issue since last April. And today, the European Commission has confirmed this."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that "there is an internal struggle in Poland" and that "it is simply unfair to use Ukraine as leverage against European institutions".

Quote: "I believe that the prime ministers will find the appropriate steps. As president, I say openly that it is very important for us to maintain our alliance with Poland. And if steps are not taken, then we will defend our businesses."

