Zelenskyy predicts deaths of Kremlin officials: Medvedev experiences aggressive outburst

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that those in the Kremlin will end badly and will not die by their own death. Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, gave a hysterical and aggressive response to this.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC; Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our people are the priority; our land is the priority. And those in the Kremlin, believe me, they will end up badly. I don't know how, to be honest, but I would like things to end as soon as possible. But they will definitely not end up dying naturally."

Президент України Володимир Зеленський в інтерв’ю BBC зробив прогноз, що мешканці Кремля закінчать своє життя дуже погано. pic.twitter.com/GGmKwNLYoX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 12, 2023

Details: In response to the president's prediction, Russian Deputy Secretary of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev began cursing and wished Zelenskyy, as can be understood from the message, to take his own life. Although he had previously called for the "physical elimination" of the president.

At the same time, Medvedev was afraid to mention any names.

Background: On 4 May, Zelenskyy said the threats to "physically eliminate" him are of no interest and that the Russians should think about how to change the political regime in their own country to end the war instead.

