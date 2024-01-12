Zelenskyy presents Sunak with Order of Freedom

Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the Order of Freedom, the highest state award that can be conferred on non-citizens of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy presented the award to the British Prime Minister after they had signed a bilateral security agreement, thanking him for it.

The Order of Freedom is the highest Ukrainian state award that can be conferred on foreign citizens or stateless persons.

It is awarded for special merit in asserting Ukraine's sovereignty and independence, consolidating Ukrainian society, developing democracy, socio-economic and political reforms, and defending constitutional human and civil rights and freedoms.

Background:

During Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv on 12 January, a bilateral security agreement was signed between the UK and Ukraine which will remain in force until Ukraine joins NATO.

This is the first security agreement to implement the commitments agreed on during the NATO Summit in Vilnius between Ukraine, the G7 countries, and the other states that have joined them.

Sunak also announced a large military aid package for Ukraine worth £2.5 billion (US$3.1 billion) and said that London would provide £200 million (US$255 million) for drone production for Ukraine.

