Zelenskyy and President of European Commission agree on principal positions ahead of European Council meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, have agreed on principal positions during their phone conversation before the meeting of the European Council.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I constantly keep in touch with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

We have coordinated our positions before the meeting of the European Council.

Thank you for high appreciation of our work on fulfilling all recommendations of the European Commission. We hope for a positive decision concerning the allocation of €50 billion and the start of negotiations about Ukraine’s EU accession."

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that Europe must protect its values and unity with determination. "I know that we can count on the President’s support in this," he added.

Background: On 14-15 Decemberq, 27 heads of the EU states will discuss a suggested €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, changes to the EU budget and whether to give green light to the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations with Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Parliament urged the Parliaments, governments of the EU member states and the EU institutions to adopt a decision about the start of Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations at the meeting of the European Council on 15 December.

Support UP or become our patron!