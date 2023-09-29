Zelenskyy promises to fulfil 7 EU criteria in a month

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in a conversation with the new EU ambassador Katarína Mathernová promised to finish working on the seven European Commission criteria for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Source: Mathernová in an interview for European Pravda

Quote: "President [Zelenskyy], at our bilateral meeting yesterday, was saying that in another month he expects that those remaining measures will be taken."

Mathernová revealed that some criteria have been fully met, for instance, the requirements concerning the restoration of judicial self-governance bodies, the Supreme Justice Council and the High Qualification Commission of Judges, criterion concerning the media law etc.

"I think we have also had very important progress on the anti-corruption criteria, and also the reinstatement of the asset declaration.

So I think that there has been a lot of progress. I think that in terms of the money-laundering framework, there is still [work to be done, such as] the famous law on politically exposed persons," Mathernová remarked.

Moreover, she stated that the assessment of Ukraine’s steps for the protection of national minorities is also ongoing.

Background:

On 26 September, Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine is finishing its fulfilment of all the recommendations of the EU on the governmental level which is needed for the start of membership negotiations with the EU.

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euroatlantic Integration of Ukraine, stated that there is a general consensus about the start of membership negotiations between Ukraine and the EU, but that work with EU member states will be carried out before adopting the final decision.

