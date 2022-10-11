Zelenskyy and Putin could meet at G-20 summit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have both agreed to attend the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia
“So far, the response has been very positive,” said Marsudi.

The minister added that her party continues to build ties with Russian and Ukrainian leaders. However, she stressed that the current situation in world affairs remains fluid.

“Once again, friends, we must understand that the situation in the world is dynamic,” she said

“The challenges in the world are very tough, and the situation is not getting easier, but more complicated. We will continue to communicate.”

At the same time, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov allowed for the possibility of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden at the upcoming G-20 summit.

“We have repeatedly said that we never refuse meetings, and if a (negotiating)offer is received, then we will consider it,” Lavrov told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 6, Biden didn’t rule out the possibility of meeting with Putin during the G-20 summit, which is slated for November 15-16. When journalists asked Biden whether the meeting with Putin will take place, he said: "this has yet to be considered."

Earlier, the Press Secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov said that there was no final decision on Zelenskyy's trip to the summit made just yet.

In April, Bloomberg reported that the United States and some other G-7 countries were urging Indonesia to invite Zelesnkyy to the G-20 summit after Jakarta refused to withdraw an invitation to Putin. Agency sources said some members of the G-20 – including U.S. President Joe Biden – refuse sit at the same table with Putin.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo invited Zelenskyy to the G-20 summit. Zelenskyy also said that the format of his participation in the summit would depend on the situation in the country and at the frontline, suggesting his participation could be limited to a video link.

