Zelenskyy: Putin is a maniac who decided to kill us all

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Vladimir Putin has blood on his hands and that the Russian President had set out to kill Ukrainian people because they dared to disagree with his fascist ideology.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with African journalists

Quote from Zelenskyy: "[Putin] has decided to kill us all. [Everyone] who disagrees with President Putin’s totally fascist ideology."

Details: Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian people are fighting for the right to humanity, while Putin’s sick desire is to plunge them into slavery, even if he knows that is impossible.

The Ukrainian President added that Putin only understands the language of brute force. His bravado is rooted in the weapons he possesses and the millions of people he can throw into the war.

"But when you have millions of people whose lives you want to preserve, you look at the war differently. You aren’t ready to launch military operations willy-nilly," Zelenskyy said.

He added that when Putin’s forces were on the outskirts of Kyiv early in the war, the Russian president spoke in ultimatums. Ukraine refused to speak that language.

"When he ordered [his forces] to assassinate me, my circle, and my family, we also said that that ultimatum won’t work. [...] When he couldn’t kill us and couldn’t capture Kyiv, he softened his ultimatum," Zelenskyy said.

While Zelenskyy also said that, one way or another, the war will end diplomatically, he rejected the possibility of negotiating with Putin.

"We entered Bucha [after the city was occupied by Russian forces] [and we saw] mass graves. People with their hands and legs tied. Violent deaths. Torture. Who wants to talk to this maniac [i.e., Russian President Vladimir Putin]?" Zelenskyy asked.

"That’s when we said that time will come, and the war will end diplomatically, but [Ukraine will not negotiate] with this person. I’m sorry, but his hands are covered in blood," the Ukrainian President stressed.

