Zelenskyy to Putin: Your newest achievement is killing another pregnant woman

Ukrainska Pravda
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – MONDAY, 17 OCTOBER 2022, 22:43

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on this morning’s drone attack on Kyiv, saying that Vladimir Putin, leader of the aggressor-country, could now add a new "achievement" to his tally: the death of another pregnant woman.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Details: President Zelenskyy said that rubble was being cleared away throughout the day today at the sites that were struck by Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones deployed by Russian terrorists. Over 25 cities and towns came under Russian attack in the early hours of 17 October.

Quote: "In Kyiv, they killed a young family, targeting an apartment building with an Iranian Shahed. A [young man] and a young woman, six months pregnant… Vladimir Putin can mark another ‘achievement’: he killed another pregnant woman.

In total, four people were killed by this Shahed alone. There were other [strikes]."

Previously: Russian forces deployed Iranian-made kamikaze drones in an attack on a residential building in the Shevchenkivskiy district of Kyiv on the morning of 17 October. Kyiv was hit a total of four times.

One of the drones hit an apartment block on Zhylianska Street, killing a young couple, Bohdan and Viktoriia, who was six months pregnant. She was found in her husband’s arms.

