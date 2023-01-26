Zelenskyy: Putin is nobody to me after invading Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that he is not interested in a meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, as Zelenskyy does not understand who makes decisions in Russia. Zelenskyy also said that Putin is nobody to him after the full-scale invasion.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Sky News

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Russian missile attacks evine that the Kremlin lies by stating the possibility of peace talks with Ukraine.

When asked if a meeting with Putin could help resolve the war, Zelenskyy replied: "Not interesting. To speak? I really don't understand who makes decisions in Russia," Zelenskyy said, answering whether the meeting with Putin would help to end the war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy emphasised that if Russia leaves Ukraine’s territory, the war ends. "I just want them [Russians – ed.] to stop the war as quickly as possible, and leave our country as fast as possible," Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy also answered whether it is not too late to hold negotiations with the Kremlin. "After the full-scale invasion, for me he [Putin – ed.] is nobody, nobody," Ukraine’s president said.

