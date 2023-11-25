Zelenskyy: Putin would subject Ukraine to another Holodomor famine if he could

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin would subject Ukraine to another famine, akin to the Holodomor of 1932-33, if he could.

Source: Office of the President of Ukraine, citing President Zelenskyy during the second international Grain From Ukraine summit in Kyiv

Details: Opening the summit, President Zelenskyy said that Russia launched more than 70 Shahed attack drones on Ukraine in the early hours of 25 November, the day when the victims of the Holodomor famine are remembered in Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Such a terrorist attack today, on this day of remembrance, means that Putin is proud to follow the greatest murderers of the 20th century. If he could arrange another Holodomor for Ukraine, he would do it."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that Russia will continue to use food shortages to weaponise hunger. He recalled that the Russian fleet blocked Ukrainian seaports on the very first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion, effectively cutting off food exports from Ukraine, which play a critical global role.

"I am proud of all the Ukrainians who have managed to restore security in the Black Sea so that Ukrainian ports can operate again for the sake of global food security and our exports. I am grateful to all the leaders and countries present here who are helping us resist Russian terror and protect lives worldwide," Zelenskyy said.

He explained that Ukraine’s Grain From Ukraine humanitarian initiative has brought nearly 40 countries and international organisations together to help the countries that are suffering the most from food shortages. These countries have already received 170,000 tonnes of food through the initiative.

Zelenskyy also said that a ship bringing grain to Nigeria was about to set off from Ukraine, bringing relief to nearly 400,000 people.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė attended the Grain From Ukraine summit in person.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, and Estonian President Alar Karis joined the summit via video calls, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and others recorded video addresses especially for the summit.

The summit wrapped up with the signing of a joint statement supported by 23 countries.

