Zelenskyy questions UN on why Russia still has seat on Security Council

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for Russia’s expulsion from the UN Security Council ahead of his address to the UN General Assembly, Germany’s Tagesschau reported on Sept. 19.

Zelenskyy criticized the UN for allowing Russia to maintain its position despite its aggressive war against Ukraine, saying he finds it shameful that a place for Russian terrorists still exists in the international community.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is also expected to speak at the UN General Assembly.

Zelenskyy said he is unsure if he will listen to the head of the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, when he makes his address.

Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska, arrived in New York for the 78th UN General Assembly on the evening of Sept. 18. The president is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Additionally, Zelenskyy will visit Washington, D.C., where he will hold meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden, congressional leaders and parties, military officials, and American businesspeople.

