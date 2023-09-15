Zelenskyy reacts to decision of European Commission on import of Ukrainian grain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the European Commission for lifting the restrictions on import of Ukrainian grain and stated that Ukraine would react to violations of the EU law by its neighbours in a civilised manner.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for keeping her word and sticking to the rules of the free market. He called it an example of real unity and trust between Ukraine and the EU.

The President also stressed that it is important that Ukraine’s neighbours support it in this decision.

Quote: "Right now it is important that European unity works on the bilateral level as well, that Ukraine’s neighbours support it during the war. If their decisions violate EU law, Ukraine will respond in a civilised manner."

Background:

On 15 September, the European Commission adopted a decision not to extend the restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural produce.

At the same time, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz stated that Poland would extend the import ban despite the decision of the EU.

