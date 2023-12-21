Zelenskyy reacts to shooting in Prague that killed more than 15 people

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the shooting at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, which killed at least 15 people.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Details: "Shocking reports of tragic events in Prague. Innocent people were killed and injured," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also expressed his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

Oleh Nikolenko, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman, told European Pravda that, according to Czech police, there are currently no Ukrainians among the victims of the shooting in Prague.

Earlier, Martin Vondrášek, Czech police chief, said that as of the evening, the number of people killed in the shooting at Prague's Charles University had exceeded 15, and 24 more people were under medical supervision.

Background: The shooting at the educational institution on Jan Palach Square in Prague became known earlier on Thursday. In connection with the incident, the police blocked the square and the area surrounding the university.

Eyewitnesses said they saw the shooter on the roof of the faculty building, and he allegedly fired at them. He was later killed, and the evacuation of the building began.

