Zelenskyy 'ready' to host Chinese leader Xi in Ukraine after his trip to Putin in Russia

Alibaba Group's plans for a major revamp have been taken as a signal that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on corporates is ending, propelling its shares higher and boosting investor confidence in prospects for Chinese tech firms. The Jack Ma-founded conglomerate said on Tuesday it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, marking the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history. Many investors have seen a wave of regulatory blitzes over the last couple of years that have hit its internet, private education and property sectors hard as a major cloud hanging over China's private sector.