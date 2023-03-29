Zelenskyy 'ready' to host Chinese leader Xi in Ukraine after his trip to Putin in Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Russian allies such as China's leader Xi Jinping, amidst uncertainty in Bakhmut.
Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin at the first Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, in 2019. Photos: GCISThe International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an international arrest warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes regarding the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia. Such acts are war crimes under two articles of the Rome Statute, which established the court. ICC arrest warrants against sitting heads of state are rare. Putin faces a
Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday defended the bloody crackdown on drugs that defined his presidency and said he was ready to "face the music", as the International Criminal Court investigates thousands of killings on his watch. A video of Duterte's speech was shared by an ABS-CBN news journalist on Twitter. Duterte, who campaigned on promises to kill drug dealers, is being investigated by the ICC for possible crimes against humanity.
Saudi Arabia is joining an anti-Western influence bloc formed by Russia and China, in a sign of Riyadh’s deepening ties with Beijing as the US pivots away from the Middle East.
TAOYUAN, Taiwan/BEIJING (Reuters) -External pressure will not stop Taiwan engaging with the world, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday as she left for the United States, hitting a defiant note after China threatened retaliation if she met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet Tsai, viewing it as support for the island's desire to be seen as a separate country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended an invitation to the Chinese leader to visit, the Associated Press reported earlier on Wednesday. China's Xi visited Putin in Moscow last week and the pair issued a joint statement referring to a 12-point Chinese proposal for dialogue and an eventual ceasefire in the Ukraine war.
India is moving towards fatal climatic conditions. This year saw the country’s hottest February in 122 years, and it is only likely to get worse.
"We are ready to see him here," Zelenskiy told the news agency in an interview. Xi has not talked to Zelenskiy since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year but China published a 12-point plan for "a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis" last month. Xi discussed the conflict with his "dear friend", Russian President Vladimir Putin, while on a state visit to Moscow last week, although the talks did not show progress on how to end the war.
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, said during a party in late December 2022 that Russia's war against Ukraine would last a very long time. Source: The Guardian Details: The Guardian reported that during a dinner at the flat of a senior Russian state official in late December 2022, whose guests included members of Russia's cultural and political elite, toasted a new year in which they expressed hope for peace.
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines will cut contact with the International Criminal Court after it denied the government's request to suspend the probe on former leader Rodrigo Duterte's deadly drug war, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.
Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it will summon Russia's Stockholm ambassador to complain about an "attempt at interference" with the Swedish NATO application process. Sweden and Finland in 2022 both sought NATO membership shortly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and are hoping to complete the process this year. The Russian ambassador in a statement on the embassy's web site said joining NATO made the Nordic countries "a legitimate target for Russian retaliatory measures, including those of a military nature".
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.
Ukraine’s anti-aircraft missile units downed a Russian Su-24M tactical bomber in Donetsk Oblast on March 29, Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram.
European Union members formally approved a ban on the sale of new carbon dioxide (CO2)-emitting cars by 2035. What was meant to be a milestone legislation towards the decarbonization of the European car industry was watered down by Germany to provide an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Tuesday said his country's intelligence agency Mossad helped Greece prevent a terrorist attack planned against at least one Jewish site in Athens. Greek authorities said earlier that two men described as being of Pakistani origin, who were not named, had been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on a Jewish restaurant. The suspects were charged Tuesday with terrorism offenses, while a third man believed to be outside Greece has been charged in absentia with similar offenses.
Alibaba Group's plans for a major revamp have been taken as a signal that Beijing's regulatory crackdown on corporates is ending, propelling its shares higher and boosting investor confidence in prospects for Chinese tech firms. The Jack Ma-founded conglomerate said on Tuesday it was planning to split into six units and explore fundraisings or listings for most of them, marking the biggest restructuring in its 24-year history. Many investors have seen a wave of regulatory blitzes over the last couple of years that have hit its internet, private education and property sectors hard as a major cloud hanging over China's private sector.
Western companies wanting to leave and sell their assets in Russia are now forced to make a direct donation to the Russian state, Financial Times reported, citing a new Russian ruling issued on March 27.
