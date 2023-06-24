Zelenskyy on rebellion against Putin: Russia's weakness obvious

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the Wagner Group’s rebellion against the Russian authorities and said that Russia's weakness is now apparent. He noted that Putin had long disguised his weakness with propaganda, but it could no longer be hidden.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "He who chooses the path of evil destroys himself.

He sends convoys of soldiers to wipe out life in another country and he cannot stop them from running away and betraying him when life strikes back.

Terrorising [people] with missiles, humiliating himself when they are shot down so that he can get Shaheds (Iranian-made attack UAVs).

He despises people and sends hundreds of thousands to war, only to eventually barricade himself in Moscow Oblast against those he armed.

Russia has long masked its weakness and foolishness with propaganda. And now there is so much chaos that no amount of lies can hide it. And all of this is due to one man, who threatens people with 1917 again and again [the year when the October Revolution started in the Russian Empire, bringing it to an end – ed.], although he is not capable of leading [his nation] to anything else.

Russia's weakness is obvious. It is a full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our soil, the more chaos, pain and problems it will create for itself. This is also obvious. Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos."

Details: The President urged Ukrainians to stay strong and united.

He said that all Ukrainian commanders and soldiers know what to do.

Important: Yevgeny Prigozhin's mercenaries are currently heading towards Moscow. They have captured the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and seized control of some military facilities in Voronezh.

The route they are using has been blocked. The Russian army is using aircraft, but the Wagnerites have shot down at least three Russian helicopters.

Background:

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to wipe out the mercenaries.

Prigozhin's 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly going to "restore justice". At the same time, he asked people not to call this a "military coup". Prigozhin added that Shoigu had fled Rostov like a coward and "this creature will be stopped". The Russian Defence Ministry called this information a provocation.

Photos and videos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following Prigozhin’s statement about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints have been set up at entrances to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is "fighting for survival" and that there are attempts to "organise a rebellion" in the country.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!