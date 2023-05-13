Zelenskyy recalled that during his presidency, Trump did not stop the war by the Russian Federation against Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that former US President Donald Trump, who has promised to end Russia's war against Ukraine in 24 hours, had not done so before the full-scale invasion.

Source: Zelenskyy in interview with Italian media

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Trump was president, we had a meeting. There was no full-scale invasion at the time, but there was a war. ...I'm not sure whether he was deeply involved in this issue at the time, but he didn't solve it.

…No one has solved this issue. And because no one has solved it, we could not get out of this situation. Putin received a signal: ‘That is, you can do this. We need to wait a little longer, we need to work with the countries and we can go further.’ That's why he went further."

Background:

On 26 March 2023, former US president and likely Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump promised his voters to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of being elected to a second term.

Before that, Trump had claimed that after the West supplies Ukraine with tanks, the war could flare up to include nuclear strikes.

On 11 May, Trump said that the United States provides too much military assistance to Ukraine. He also couldn't say who, in his opinion, should win Russia's war against Ukraine instead, he said he wanted "everyone to stop dying."

