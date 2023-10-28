Zelenskyy recalls Ukraine’s ambassadors to Greece, Denmark, and Vienna envoy

Zelenskyy signed decrees on the dismissal and appointment of several ambassadors of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ukraine's ambassadors to Greece and Denmark, as well as Ukraine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, according to the relevant decrees published on Oct. 27.

By Decree No. 710/2023, the head of state recalled Mykhailo Vydoinyk from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Denmark. He had been Ambassador to Denmark since June 2018.

In Vydoinyk’s place, by Decree No. 714/2023, the president has already appointed Andriy Yanevskyi as Kyiv’s new envoy to Denmark. Prior to that, Yanevskyi served as the head of the Department for Supporting the Work of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Zelenskyy also signed a decree dismissing Serhii Shutenko as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Greece and a decree dismissing Yevhen Tsymbalyuk as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna.

Replacements for these diplomats have not yet been appointed.

Zelenskyy also designated a new ambassador to the Republic of Chile. According to Decree No. 713/2023, Yuri Dyudin will be Ukraine’s new envoy in Santiago.

