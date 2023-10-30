Zelenskyy receives bipartisan delegation from US Congress

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a bipartisan delegation of the US House of Representatives.

Source: Details of the meeting were shared on Zelenskyy’s Twitter (X) account and a communiqué of the President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The President welcomed Republican James French Hill and Democrats Mike Quigley and Stephen Lynch as part of the US delegation.

Quote: "Ukraine has always valued and continues to value the support of both parties in Congress. We count on the United States to continue standing alongside us in the face of Russian aggression and terror. I informed members of Congress about the latest frontline developments, our successful defensive and offensive operations, and key defense needs," Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasised that from the very first days of the war the United States has helped to unite the world in support of Ukraine. Zelenskyy also noted the importance of US President Joe Biden’s request to Congress for additional funding to help Ukraine.

"We count on the United States to continue standing alongside us in the face of Russian aggression and terror… Robust and long-term support will achieve a common victory and the restoration of stability in Europe and the world," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

The US Congressmen have not yet released their comments on the meeting.

The newly-elected speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson advocates that the US House of Representatives should consider new military aid to Ukraine and Israel as separate measures, as well as requires the White House to report more on assistance to Ukraine.

He said a separate bill to help Israel would come before the House this week.

