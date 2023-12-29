Zelenskyy records video from Avdiivka

On 29 December, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video from Avdiivka, where he brought up the situation with defence lines and needs of the military units, and awarded the soldiers.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The President visited the positions of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko. The commander of the brigade informed Zelenskyy on the defensive situation and their basic needs. Zelenskyy also decorated some of the soldiers with state awards and awarded Junior Sergeant Ihor Tymoshchuk with the Order of the Gold Star of the Hero of Ukraine.

Quote: "Here life is being fought for, we are grateful to all the soldiers, every soldier, sailor, sergeant, every officer who endures this war. Thank you, warriors! In Avdiivka, along with our team, we congratulated the soldiers on Christmas, on the New Year.

[I'm thankful for] everyone who is at the front line, defending our country. Boundless gratitude to all relatives, every family of our heroes and everyone who helps, who works, so that the guys at the front have everything they need."

