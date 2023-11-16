Zelenskyy on reinforcing Ukraine's air defence: Ukraine's cooperation networks reach far

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s air defence capacities are growing.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The geography of our cooperation to create an air defence shield for Ukraine is extensive. I can’t discuss the details publicly yet. But what is absolutely certain is that Ukraine is constantly getting stronger. Our air defence capabilities are increasing.

Of course, this does not yet guarantee 100% protection. There is a lot of work to be done. Cities like Kharkiv and regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia need more [air defence] systems; [they need to be] more secure. This is the goal of every [Ukrainian] diplomat, of our entire state."

Details: Zelenskyy also thanked Ukrainian air defence forces for intercepting 16 Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 15-16 November.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I thank every pilot and engineer in Ukraine’s Air Force, every anti-aircraft gunner and every member of mobile fire units. Every time they succeed, the whole country succeeds. They create safety for our people, for our cities and for Ukrainian infrastructure."

