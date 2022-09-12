Zelenskyy rejects negotiations with Russia, Medvedev responds with threats

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:40

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that Russia still demands "total surrender of Ukraine on its own terms", commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about the impossibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation until the war is over.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "A certain Zelenskyy said that he will not hold a dialogue with those who issue ultimatums.

This year's ultimatums are a mere warm-up before the demands [to be made] in the future. And he knows these: the total surrender of the Kyiv regime on Russia's terms."

Previously: On 10 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine stressed that it still was impossible to negotiate the end of the war with the Russian Federation because it had failed to formulate any adequate offers.

Background:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are carrying out a successful counteroffensive on the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, reported that the counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast was going "much better than expected."

In particular, Zelenskyy said that in Kharkiv Oblast, defenders of Ukraine had regained control of more than 30 settlements.

After the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast, Sergey Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, said that Moscow is not opposed to negotiations with Ukraine.

