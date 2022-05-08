Zelenskyy reminds the world of its never again pledge in Borodianka

Roman Petrenko – Sunday, 8 May 2022, 09:30

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine recorded a video address from Borodianka, Kyiv Region, to commemorate the victims of World War II. He addressed President Vladimir Putin, saying that his bunker will not protect him.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This year, when we say ‘never again’ we mean something different than before. When we hear ‘never again’ we hear it differently. It sounds hurtful, cruel. Not an affirmation, but a question. You say ‘never again’? Tell that to Ukraine."

Details: President Zelenskyy said that Russia is attempting to reenact WWII, even to surpass Hitler, to become the greatest evil in the history of the world.

Zelenskyy recalled that "no evil can hide in the bunker forever."

Ukraine’s leader also drew parallels between Ukraine today and WWII, between different countries that suffered during the earlier war and the Ukrainian cities suffering in the present one.

The President insisted that the winter that began on 24 February and has spilled over into this spring, and still ongoing on 8 May, will be over soon, melted by the Ukrainian sun.