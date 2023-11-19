Zelenskyy replaces Commander of Medical Forces of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has dismissed Tetiana Ostashchenko from the office of the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of a military hospital in Kyiv, as the new commander.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "Today there is an important staff decision. Following the request of the Minister of Defence, I have changed the Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

I have appointed General Major of Medical Service Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of the (...) Main Military Clinical Hospital in the city of Kyiv, as the Commander – instead of Tetiana Ostashchenko, General Major of Medical Service."

Details: Zelenskyy explained that in the society, specifically in the community of combat medics, there have been many statements that a "fundamentally new level of medical supply for our soldiers is needed".

"From high-quality tourniquets to full digitalisation and transparency in the supplies, from high-quality training to sincere communication with combat medics in those units where the medicine functions properly and efficiently. The experience of efficiency of specific units must be spread on all the defence forces," Zelenskyy remarked.

Background:

On 13 November, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Defence Minister Rustem Umierov was preparing to dismiss Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Paramedics and volunteers involved in medical support for Ukraine’s Defence Forces have reportedly been insisting on Ostashchenko’s dismissal.

