Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the threats to "physically eliminate" him are of no interest, and that the Russians should think about how to change the political regime in their own country to end the war instead.

Source: Zelenskyy’s briefing in The Hague

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is not an interesting topic [the calls for his murder – ed.]. We will not talk to such people about anything. I think they [the Russians] need to think about how to change the climate in their own country, their regime, and then they can prepare their society for any diplomatic possibilities to end this war."

Details: Nonetheless, Zelenskyy stressed that it is more important that there is a chance to see a "demotivated country" on the battlefield.

"We don't see a strong army on the battlefield, we don't see a strong society that would support their movement forward. We see various radical groups brandishing something nuclear, calling for something to be done against our country," the president said.

Background: On 3 May, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council, called for the "physical elimination" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his entourage.

