Zelenskyy: We need results every day, to advance at least 500 metres

Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, stressed that the Defence Forces of Ukraine must advance "at least 500 metres" every day.

Source: evening address of the President

Quote: "The main thing is the front, our defence, our actions, our results, [and] the help of everyone who is fighting right now, in combat positions.

Ukraine needs results every day – we need to resist the Russian assaults, kill the occupiers, and move forward. [We must] advance by at least a kilometre, at least 500 metres every day, but we must keep moving forward in order to improve the Ukrainian positions and put pressure on the occupiers.

It gives the state strength. It motivates the whole world to help us. And it proves that Russia’s terror won’t work."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Russian terrorists will not break the Ukrainians’ will to protect their state and their independence, the people’s determination to work for the sake of their state, the readiness to fight "so that Moscow never has any real reason to hope Ukraine would ever break".

