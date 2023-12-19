Zelenskyy reveals plan for boosting international support for Ukraine in early 2024

Ukraine has a “specific action plan” for the beginning of 2024 to build international support in the war against Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in his evening address on Dec. 18.

Zelenskyy reported that he had held several meetings regarding international and internal matters this winter.

“From the early days of January, we will start directing the new year in the interests of protecting international law, in the interests of further supporting Ukraine in this war,” said Zelenskyy.

“2023 showed that bilateral long-term support programs effectively assist Ukraine and send a clear signal of confident support. We will continue to work on such programs. And I thank every state, every leader who has already adopted appropriate work formats.”

