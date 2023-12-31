Zelenskyy rewards almost 700 soldiers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed the decrees about decorating Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: evening address of the President; website of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday I signed several decrees about the respect for our soldiers, about our gratitude towards them. And I want to speak about them today.

Almost 700 soldiers. The army. The Air Force. The Navy. The Defence Intelligence. Five Heroes of Ukraine, and four of them are spies, the fighters of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Those whose heroic work cannot be discussed so far but [those] who we all must thank. They are our heroes.

Another Zolota Zirka (Gold Star) award of the Hero of Ukraine was given to Junior Sergeant Ihor Tymoshchuk, soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I personally gave it to him during my trip to the city of Avdiivka. He is a very tough guy. A strong commander. One of those who really inspires [others].

Four more soldiers were rewarded with the Crosses of Combat Merit: Soldier Oleh Duzhenkyi from the 130th Separate Intelligence Battalion; Soldier Mykyta Kaliaiev from the 115th Separate Mechanised Brigade of the reserve corps of our Ground Forces; Captain Bohdan Mazurenko from the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, and Major Roman Stryzhobyk from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade."

Support UP or become our patron!