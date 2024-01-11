Zelenskyy: Russia is short of weapons, so no pause should be provided

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is currently experiencing a certain shortage of weapons, so Ukraine cannot take pause in the war, as such a pause would only benefit the aggressor.

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing in Tallinn, Estonia, in response to the question of why everyone says that a pause in the war will only benefit Russia, since a reduction in combat actions and a pause at the front could also benefit Ukraine, in particular in terms of weapons accumulation.

Quote: "As for the pause... A pause on the battlefield on the territory of Ukraine is not a pause in the war. This does not mean that it is a cessation of the war, and it does not lead to a political dialogue with Russia or anyone else. This pause will only help Russia. Why? Because we understand the volumes [of production] – how much they produce today. We know how many drones and artillery shells they produce per day. And we see what they lack, and that they have a big deficit in drones and artillery. A big deficit. They are also short of missiles."

Details: He stressed that it is no coincidence that Russia has been extensively purchasing Shahed attack drones from Iran, and it is also trying to negotiate missile supplies. It is no coincidence that Russia has already received "more than a million artillery shells" from North Korea, as well as "some missiles".

Quote: "Why are they doing this? Because they have no time. Because their warehouses were empty after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Then they came with the whole invasion and with a lot of everything they had accumulated, and now... this pause – I say again – is not just a frozen conflict, it is just a pause that will help the aggressor. They don't have time."

Details: He added that the journalist was right, though, and "the world does not have time to fill Ukraine's warehouses either". But, nevertheless, the world is helping Ukraine, while Russia is now facing a deficit.

"And we see how this deficit affects their resilience on the battlefield. To give a pause? Take a risk? Give Russia two or three years? Well, it can then run us over. We would not risk it. And, thank God, all this is being resolved on the territory of Ukraine, so there will definitely be no pauses in favour of Russia," Zelenskyy concluded.

