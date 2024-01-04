Zelenskyy: Russia tried to bring back threat of energy sector destruction with recent attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his evening address that Russia was trying to bring back the threat of destroying Ukraine's energy sector with its New Year's Eve attacks.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 4 January

Quote: "These days, many regions of our state – various cities and villages, border areas, areas near the frontline and throughout the country – have been subjected to Russian shelling, massive missile strikes, and continuous attacks by Shahed drones. Obviously, the rulers of the terrorist state tried to use this New Year's period – the end of last year, the first days of this year – to break our spirit and bring back the old threat we faced last year. The threat of destruction of our energy sector, the foundations of our life."

Details: The president noted that the defenders of the Ukrainian skies are doing everything possible to protect the country. Diplomats are working to ensure the supply of additional air defence systems and missiles and new assistance packages.

In his address, Zelenskyy also praised the rescue workers, police officers and volunteers who help save people.

